Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Purchases New Position in DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Providence Equity Partners L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of DoubleVerify in the second quarter worth about $3,684,176,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of DoubleVerify in the second quarter worth about $283,788,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of DoubleVerify in the second quarter worth about $138,997,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of DoubleVerify in the second quarter worth about $62,651,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of DoubleVerify in the second quarter worth about $54,766,000. 81.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Securities raised shares of DoubleVerify from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of DoubleVerify from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Cannonball Research assumed coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of DoubleVerify in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DoubleVerify has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.33.

Shares of NYSE DV opened at $31.13 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.87. DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.16 and a 52-week high of $48.42.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). DoubleVerify had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 4.20%. Equities analysts forecast that DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

DoubleVerify Company Profile

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc offers a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics. The company offers DV Authentic Ad, a metric of digital media quality that evaluates the existence of fraud, brand safety, viewability, and geography for each digital ad; DV Authentic Attention solution that provides exposure and engagement predictive analytics to drive campaign performance; and Custom Contextual solution, which allows advertisers to match their ads to relevant content to maximize user engagement and drive campaign performance.

