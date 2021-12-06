2,985 Shares in GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO) Bought by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 2,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GOCO. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in GoHealth by 66.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 3,265 shares in the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in GoHealth in the 2nd quarter worth about $137,000. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in GoHealth by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in GoHealth in the 2nd quarter worth about $152,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in GoHealth in the 2nd quarter worth about $154,000. 28.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut GoHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James cut GoHealth from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on GoHealth from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on GoHealth from $13.00 to $5.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on GoHealth from $17.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.57.

NASDAQ GOCO opened at $3.43 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.74. GoHealth, Inc. has a one year low of $3.35 and a one year high of $16.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 38.12 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.09). GoHealth had a return on equity of 0.81% and a net margin of 0.16%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.82 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that GoHealth, Inc. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other GoHealth news, CEO Clinton P. Jones bought 530,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.66 per share, with a total value of $1,939,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 33.34% of the company’s stock.

About GoHealth

GoHealth, Inc operates as a health insurance marketplace and Medicare focused digital health company in the United States. It operates through four segments: MedicareÂInternal; MedicareÂExternal; Individual and Family Plans (IFP) and OtherÂInternal; and Individual and Family Plans and OtherÂExternal.

