Invesco Ltd. Reduces Holdings in Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG)

Invesco Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 659,528 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 151,655 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.11% of Crescent Point Energy worth $2,988,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Corient Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crescent Point Energy during the second quarter worth about $63,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crescent Point Energy during the second quarter worth about $72,000. qPULA Trading Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Crescent Point Energy during the second quarter worth about $85,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crescent Point Energy during the second quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crescent Point Energy during the second quarter worth about $125,000. 33.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Crescent Point Energy stock opened at $4.42 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. Crescent Point Energy Corp. has a 1 year low of $1.93 and a 1 year high of $5.48. The company has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 2.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.22.

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Crescent Point Energy had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 78.23%. The firm had revenue of $673.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $683.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Crescent Point Energy Corp. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.024 per share. This is an increase from Crescent Point Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Crescent Point Energy’s payout ratio is currently 0.33%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CPG shares. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$11.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$6.75 to C$7.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$9.25 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Crescent Point Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$9.00 to C$9.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.75.

Crescent Point Energy Profile

Crescent Point Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development and production of oil and gas properties. Its focus areas include: Viewfield Bakken, Flat Lake Torquay, and Shaunavon. The company was founded on April 20, 1994 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

