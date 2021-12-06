Invesco Ltd. Lowers Position in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Invesco Ltd. lowered its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,128 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,991 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $2,808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 50,331 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after acquiring an additional 5,771 shares in the last quarter. Greytown Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Greytown Advisors Inc. now owns 102,988 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,750,000 after purchasing an additional 2,777 shares during the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $236,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 429.3% during the 2nd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 50,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after purchasing an additional 41,035 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Alerian MLP ETF stock opened at $31.68 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.46. Alerian MLP ETF has a 12 month low of $25.23 and a 12 month high of $38.92.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

