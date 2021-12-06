Invesco Ltd. Has $2.78 Million Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Invesco Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,317 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $2,780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 51,843,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,049,901,000 after acquiring an additional 4,284,055 shares during the last quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 10,965.4% during the 2nd quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 37,218,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,426,000 after acquiring an additional 36,881,715 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 276.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,683,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,814,000 after acquiring an additional 15,190,533 shares during the last quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 12,934,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,434,000 after acquiring an additional 469,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,102,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113,025 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPYV opened at $39.93 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $33.32 and a 12 month high of $41.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.34.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

