Invesco Ltd. Acquires 52,174 Shares of Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH)

Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH) by 34.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 205,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,174 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.25% of Armada Hoffler Properties worth $2,733,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AHH. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Armada Hoffler Properties by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 482,771 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,416,000 after buying an additional 22,259 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Armada Hoffler Properties by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 106,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after buying an additional 1,802 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Armada Hoffler Properties by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 308,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,869,000 after buying an additional 2,518 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Armada Hoffler Properties by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,278,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,986,000 after buying an additional 100,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. grew its stake in Armada Hoffler Properties by 71.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 2,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.14% of the company’s stock.

AHH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Bank of America lowered shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $14.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.92.

NYSE:AHH opened at $14.22 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.12 and a 200-day moving average of $13.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.85 and a beta of 0.77. Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.51 and a 52 week high of $15.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 7.38 and a current ratio of 7.38.

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $49.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.28 million. Armada Hoffler Properties had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 4.56%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is an increase from Armada Hoffler Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 28th. Armada Hoffler Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 336.86%.

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc is a real estate company, which develops, builds, owns, and manages institutional-grade office, retail and multifamily properties in the Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through the following segments: Office Real Estate, Retail Real Estate, Multifamily Residential Real Estate, and General Contracting and Real Estate Services.

