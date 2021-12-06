Invesco Ltd. Acquires 11,853 Shares of Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM)

Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 630,925 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,853 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust were worth $2,644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PIM. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust by 153.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 429,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after buying an additional 260,079 shares during the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 13,050,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,682,000 after purchasing an additional 145,035 shares during the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. bought a new position in Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $591,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $130,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust by 63.0% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 75,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 29,177 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.14% of the company’s stock.

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust stock opened at $3.88 on Monday. Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust has a 52-week low of $3.88 and a 52-week high of $4.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.11.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.022 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 21st. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.80%.

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust Profile

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

