Wells Fargo & Company MN Cuts Stake in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG)

Wells Fargo & Company MN reduced its stake in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) by 24.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,500 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 10,577 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.18% of Rogers worth $6,727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Rogers in the 1st quarter valued at about $397,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in Rogers in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Rogers by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 30,323 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,089,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the period. Roubaix Capital LLC raised its stake in Rogers by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 28,312 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,685,000 after acquiring an additional 6,042 shares during the period. Finally, Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new stake in Rogers in the 2nd quarter valued at about $334,000. 95.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Rogers alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ROG shares. Wolfe Research cut Rogers from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. B. Riley cut Rogers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Rogers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $277.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Rogers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $233.00 to $277.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rogers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rogers has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $252.25.

ROG opened at $272.56 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $227.72. The company has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.23 and a beta of 1.76. Rogers Co. has a 12-month low of $146.02 and a 12-month high of $273.00.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The electronics maker reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $238.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.15 million. Rogers had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 10.97%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rogers Co. will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Robert C. Daigle sold 3,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.25, for a total transaction of $836,263.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Rogers Company Profile

Rogers Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of engineered materials and components for mission critical applications. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other.

Featured Article: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG).

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.