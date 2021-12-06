MFS Government Markets Income Trust (NYSE:MGF) Shares Acquired by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in MFS Government Markets Income Trust (NYSE:MGF) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,472,581 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,250 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 4.52% of MFS Government Markets Income Trust worth $6,553,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MFS Government Markets Income Trust by 52.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 1,927,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,578,000 after purchasing an additional 665,044 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of MFS Government Markets Income Trust by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 419,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after buying an additional 89,134 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of MFS Government Markets Income Trust by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 196,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after buying an additional 8,420 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of MFS Government Markets Income Trust by 106.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 149,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 77,106 shares during the period. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MFS Government Markets Income Trust by 106.1% in the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 136,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 70,000 shares during the period. 25.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MGF stock opened at $4.21 on Monday. MFS Government Markets Income Trust has a 12-month low of $4.17 and a 12-month high of $4.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.30.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.0263 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.50%.

MFS Government Markets Income Trust Company Profile

MFS Government Markets Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of United States. It primarily invests in investment grade debt instruments. The fund also invests in mortgage backed, U.S.

