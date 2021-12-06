Millennium Management LLC Invests $1.69 Million in MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNSB)

Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNSB) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 74,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,685,000. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.99% of MainStreet Bancshares as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fourthstone LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MainStreet Bancshares in the second quarter valued at about $2,185,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of MainStreet Bancshares by 69.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 29,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 12,078 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of MainStreet Bancshares by 19.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 52,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 8,600 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in MainStreet Bancshares in the second quarter valued at about $551,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in MainStreet Bancshares by 3,561.7% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 9,581 shares during the last quarter. 41.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MainStreet Bancshares alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MainStreet Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

In other MainStreet Bancshares news, Director Patsy I. Rust purchased 1,000 shares of MainStreet Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.49 per share, with a total value of $27,490.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 7.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ MNSB opened at $23.21 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.59. MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.02 and a 12 month high of $26.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.28 million, a P/E ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 0.53.

MainStreet Bancshares (NASDAQ:MNSB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $14.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.02 million. MainStreet Bancshares had a net margin of 35.38% and a return on equity of 16.87%. As a group, analysts anticipate that MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

About MainStreet Bancshares

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking solutions through MainStreet Bank. It offers products and services such as checking, deposits, loans, credit cards, mortgages, and savings. The company was founded on March 28, 2003 and is headquartered in Fairfax, VA.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Receive News & Ratings for MainStreet Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MainStreet Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.