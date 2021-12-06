Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,720,000 shares, a decrease of 19.8% from the October 31st total of 3,390,000 shares. Approximately 3.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,190,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

NYSE:BYD opened at $59.68 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $63.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The company has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 2.05. Boyd Gaming has a twelve month low of $40.17 and a twelve month high of $71.00.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $843.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $839.74 million. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 36.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Boyd Gaming will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BYD. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.63.

In other Boyd Gaming news, VP William R. Boyd sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.54, for a total transaction of $1,013,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming in the third quarter worth about $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 100.0% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Boyd Gaming during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Boyd Gaming during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Boyd Gaming by 34.7% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. 64.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boyd Gaming Corp. engages in the management and operation of gaming and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas and Midwest & South. The Las Vegas Locals segment consists of casinos that serve the resident population of the Las Vegas metropolitan area.

