Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) Short Interest Down 19.5% in November

Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 588,300 shares, a decrease of 19.5% from the October 31st total of 731,200 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 168,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days.

In other news, CEO Jeff Benck bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.75 per share, for a total transaction of $35,625.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BHE. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 45,260 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 13,332 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,412 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $752,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,299 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,546 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. 92.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BHE opened at $24.89 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $876.73 million, a P/E ratio of 28.94 and a beta of 1.00. Benchmark Electronics has a 1 year low of $22.25 and a 1 year high of $32.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.99.

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $571.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $580.67 million. Benchmark Electronics had a return on equity of 4.52% and a net margin of 1.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Benchmark Electronics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.75%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BHE shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Benchmark Electronics from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. TheStreet raised Benchmark Electronics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.

Benchmark Electronics, Inc provides integrated electronic manufacturing services, engineering and design services, and precision machining services. The company provides services to original equipment manufacturers of industrial control equipment telecommunication equipment, computers and related products for business enterprises, medical devices, and testing and instrumentation products.

