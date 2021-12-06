Brokerages Anticipate Aravive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.55 Million

Equities analysts expect Aravive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV) to report $1.55 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Aravive’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.54 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $500,000.00. Aravive posted sales of $5.69 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 72.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aravive will report full-year sales of $8.02 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.96 million to $9.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.77 million, with estimates ranging from $2.00 million to $3.53 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Aravive.

Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.07). Aravive had a negative net margin of 249.06% and a negative return on equity of 51.44%.

ARAV stock opened at $2.53 on Monday. Aravive has a 52 week low of $2.41 and a 52 week high of $9.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.64 and its 200 day moving average is $4.28. The firm has a market cap of $53.06 million, a P/E ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 2.96.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in shares of Aravive during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Aravive during the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Aravive during the 1st quarter valued at $83,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aravive by 128.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Aravive during the 1st quarter valued at $149,000. 28.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Aravive

Aravive, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company. The firm engages in the development of new therapies that target important survival pathways for both advanced solid tumors as well as hematologic malignancies. Its product candidate, Aravive-S6, is a soluble Fc-fusion protein designed to block the activation of the GAS6-AXL signaling pathway by intercepting the binding of GAS6 to its receptor AXL which also promotes metastasis, cancer cell survival, resistance to treatments and immune suppression.

