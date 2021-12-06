Millennium Management LLC Acquires Shares of 87,195 AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR)

Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 87,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,721,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of AlloVir by 115.0% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of AlloVir by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of AlloVir by 41.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares in the last quarter. CNA Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of AlloVir by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 13,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of AlloVir by 260.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,707 shares in the last quarter. 40.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ALVR opened at $17.49 on Monday. AlloVir, Inc. has a one year low of $16.66 and a one year high of $48.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.02.

AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.17). Research analysts anticipate that AlloVir, Inc. will post -2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ALVR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AlloVir from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of AlloVir from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of AlloVir from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th.

In other news, insider Ann M. Leen sold 6,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.92, for a total transaction of $134,194.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Agustin Melian sold 18,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.91, for a total transaction of $446,853.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 85,993 shares of company stock worth $2,063,646 in the last three months. 55.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Allovir, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, engages in the research and development of allogeneic, off-the-shelf multi-virus specific T cell (VST) therapies to prevent and treat devastating viral-associated diseases. The company's lead product is Viralym-M, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf VST therapy, to treat BK virus, cytomegalovirus, adenovirus, Epstein-Barr virus, and human herpesvirus 6.

