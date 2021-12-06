Millennium Management LLC Has $1.74 Million Stake in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA)

Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) by 44.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,253 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in MSA Safety were worth $1,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSA. Amundi acquired a new stake in MSA Safety during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,665,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in MSA Safety by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,570,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $260,039,000 after purchasing an additional 198,429 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in MSA Safety by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,141,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $188,931,000 after buying an additional 144,925 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in MSA Safety by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 415,786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,846,000 after buying an additional 79,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in MSA Safety by 39.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 136,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,430,000 after buying an additional 38,431 shares during the last quarter. 77.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director John T. Ryan III sold 2,449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.88, for a total transaction of $376,852.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 987,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,994,354.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William M. Lambert sold 5,080 shares of MSA Safety stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.63, for a total value of $785,520.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,219 shares of company stock worth $11,218,134 over the last 90 days. 6.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered MSA Safety from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th.

Shares of MSA opened at $142.50 on Monday. MSA Safety Incorporated has a 52 week low of $140.21 and a 52 week high of $172.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.64 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $150.10.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.09). MSA Safety had a return on equity of 20.19% and a net margin of 6.73%. The company had revenue of $340.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that MSA Safety Incorporated will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. MSA Safety’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.89%.

About MSA Safety

MSA Safety, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, and sale of innovative products, which enhances the safety and health of workers and protect facility infrastructures. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, International, and Corporate. The Americas segment consists of manufacturing and research and development facilities in U.S., Mexico, and Brazil.

