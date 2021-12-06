Millennium Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH)

Millennium Management LLC reduced its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,967 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,399 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Prestige Consumer Healthcare worth $1,770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PBH. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 125.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,252,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251,079 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 95.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 415,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,321,000 after acquiring an additional 202,796 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 75.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 371,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,380,000 after acquiring an additional 159,636 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 31.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 343,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,895,000 after acquiring an additional 83,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 1.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,499,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,500,000 after purchasing an additional 65,690 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:PBH opened at $57.75 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $58.07. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.26 and a 12 month high of $63.83.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $276.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.23 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 17.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

In other Prestige Consumer Healthcare news, insider Ronald M. Lombardi sold 52,367 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.78, for a total transaction of $3,287,600.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Profile

Prestige Consumer Healthcare, Inc engages in the marketing, sale, and distribution of pharmaceutical drugs and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare. The North American and International OTC Healthcare segments manages the following brands: BC/Goody’s, Beano, Boudreaux’s Butt Paste, Chloraseptic, Clear Eyes, Compound W, Debrox, DenTek, Dramamine, Efferdent, Fess, Fleet, Gaviscon, Hydralyte, Luden’s, Monistat, Nix, Pedia-Lax, and Summer’s Eve.

