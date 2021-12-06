Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ:XAIR) Shares Acquired by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ:XAIR) by 639.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 270,529 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 233,922 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 1.13% of Beyond Air worth $1,753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Beyond Air during the first quarter worth $62,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Beyond Air by 4.7% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 47,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Beyond Air by 13.5% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 2,921 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Beyond Air by 27.7% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 47,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 10,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Beyond Air in the second quarter valued at $100,000. 18.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XAIR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Roth Capital increased their target price on Beyond Air from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Truist Securities increased their price target on Beyond Air from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Beyond Air from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Beyond Air from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on Beyond Air from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.40.

Shares of Beyond Air stock opened at $13.52 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.11. The company has a quick ratio of 9.11, a current ratio of 9.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $360.17 million, a P/E ratio of -10.90 and a beta of -0.47. Beyond Air, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.62 and a 1-year high of $16.41.

Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.08). Beyond Air had a negative net margin of 2,617.28% and a negative return on equity of 97.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.30) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Beyond Air, Inc. will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Amir Avniel sold 32,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.72, for a total transaction of $448,301.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ron Bentsur sold 37,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.53, for a total value of $506,887.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Beyond Air, Inc is a clinical-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the developing a nitric oxide generator and delivery system that uses nitric oxide generated from ambient air and delivers precise amounts of nitric oxide to the lungs for the potential treatment of respiratory and other diseases.

