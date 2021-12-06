Millennium Management LLC Buys 17,854 Shares of Silicom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SILC)

Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Silicom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SILC) by 76.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,195 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,854 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.60% of Silicom worth $1,815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SILC. North Run Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Silicom by 142.9% during the 2nd quarter. North Run Capital LP now owns 217,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,583,000 after buying an additional 127,960 shares during the period. Apis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Silicom in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,996,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Silicom by 103.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 11,131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 5,661 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Silicom by 91.8% in the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 8,632 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 4,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Silicom by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 77,348 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,408,000 after acquiring an additional 19,758 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.85% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Silicom from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

NASDAQ SILC opened at $44.14 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.10. Silicom Ltd. has a 12-month low of $36.02 and a 12-month high of $59.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $304.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.05 and a beta of 0.67.

Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $32.88 million during the quarter. Silicom had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 5.17%.

Silicom Company Profile

Silicom Ltd. engages in the provision of networking and data infrastructure solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. Its products include server adapters, smart cards, bypass switches and intelligent bypass switches. The company was founded by Avi Eizenman, Yehuda Zisapel, and Zohar Zisapel in 1987 and is headquartered in Kfar Saba, Israel.

