Millennium Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY)

Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 101,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,841,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of OVLY. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Oak Valley Bancorp by 2.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 45,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $218,000. rhino investment partners Inc lifted its position in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp by 67.7% in the second quarter. rhino investment partners Inc now owns 108,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after buying an additional 43,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp by 6.7% in the second quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 30,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. 24.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Oak Valley Bancorp alerts:

In other news, Director H Randolph Holder, Jr. bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.50 per share, for a total transaction of $87,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 8,131 shares of company stock worth $142,987. 18.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

OVLY opened at $17.30 on Monday. Oak Valley Bancorp has a 12-month low of $15.14 and a 12-month high of $20.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.53 million, a PE ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.74.

Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $14.60 million for the quarter. Oak Valley Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 31.40%.

Oak Valley Bancorp Company Profile

Oak Valley Bancorp is a bank holding company, which operates through its subsidiary, Oak Valley Community Bank offers commercial banking services. It offers checking and savings, money markets, home loans, home equity loans, consumer loans, debit master card, telephone banking, mobile banking, commercial loans, agricultural loans, small business loans, and payroll services.

See Also: Stop Order

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OVLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Oak Valley Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oak Valley Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.