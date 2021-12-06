Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 29,924 Shares of Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEMI)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lessened its position in shares of Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEMI) by 66.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,924 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.05% of Chembio Diagnostics worth $45,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CEMI. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new position in shares of Chembio Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $324,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Chembio Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $267,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chembio Diagnostics by 615.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 80,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 68,981 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Chembio Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in Chembio Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.14% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chembio Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

Shares of Chembio Diagnostics stock opened at $1.76 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.74 and a 12-month high of $8.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 1.79. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.66.

Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $12.06 million during the quarter. Chembio Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 72.24% and a negative return on equity of 86.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.28) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. will post -1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Chembio Diagnostics

Chembio Diagnostics, Inc engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing, and licensing rapid medical tests. It offers rapid point-of-care tests for infectious, tropical and fever, and respiratory diseases; handheld analyzers; and veterinary products. The firm distributes its products to hospitals and clinics, physician offices, clinical laboratories, public health organizations, government agencies, and consumers.

