Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Takes $72,000 Position in Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 11,850 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Energy Fuels by 15.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,005,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,282,000 after buying an additional 685,889 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Energy Fuels by 65.1% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,668,562 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,145,000 after buying an additional 1,052,399 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Energy Fuels by 299.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,245,156 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,533,000 after buying an additional 933,333 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Energy Fuels by 7.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,199,004 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,252,000 after buying an additional 83,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Energy Fuels by 6.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,111,807 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,726,000 after buying an additional 68,301 shares in the last quarter. 27.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UUUU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Energy Fuels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Energy Fuels from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.00.

NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU opened at $8.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.33 and a beta of 1.50. Energy Fuels Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.21 and a fifty-two week high of $11.39.

Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02). Energy Fuels had a negative return on equity of 17.28% and a negative net margin of 1,815.46%. Equities analysts predict that Energy Fuels Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Dennis Lyle Higgs sold 17,212 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.62, for a total value of $165,579.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Energy Fuels

Energy Fuels, Inc is a mining development company, which engages in the exploration and evaluation of uranium and vanadium properties. The firm’s projects include Nichols Ranch, Alta Mesa, and White Mesa Mill. The company was founded by George E. L. Glasier and John David Mason in 1987 and is headquartered in Lakewood, CO.

