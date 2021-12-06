Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Raises Stake in Genius Brands International, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNUS)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Genius Brands International, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNUS) by 100.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,052 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,552 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Genius Brands International were worth $90,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Genius Brands International during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Genius Brands International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Genius Brands International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Genius Brands International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $716,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Genius Brands International by 887.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 18,674 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.35% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GNUS opened at $1.19 on Monday. Genius Brands International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.16 and a fifty-two week high of $3.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.56.

Genius Brands International, Inc is a content and brand management company, which engages in developing, producing, marketing, and licensing branded children’s entertainment properties and consumer products for media distribution and retail channels. The firm acts as a licensing agent for certain brands, such as Llama Llama, Psycho Bunny, From Frank, and Celessence Technologies.

