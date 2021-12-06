Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Acquires New Shares in Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:CTAQ)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:CTAQ) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 10,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II in the second quarter valued at $92,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter valued at $127,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II in the second quarter valued at $143,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II in the second quarter valued at $183,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CTAQ opened at $9.80 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.74. Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $15.00.

Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology industry. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Burlingame, California.

