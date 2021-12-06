Calyxt, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLXT) Shares Sold by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD reduced its position in Calyxt, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLXT) by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,947 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 0.08% of Calyxt worth $113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Calyxt in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Calyxt in the 2nd quarter valued at about $141,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Calyxt in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Calyxt by 1,846.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 301,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after buying an additional 286,393 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Calyxt by 120.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 43,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 23,866 shares during the period. 28.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CLXT stock opened at $2.27 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.74. The stock has a market cap of $87.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 1.84. Calyxt, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.25 and a fifty-two week high of $12.43. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Calyxt (NASDAQ:CLXT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.05). Calyxt had a negative return on equity of 149.78% and a negative net margin of 93.59%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.28) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Calyxt, Inc. will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CLXT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Calyxt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Roth Capital started coverage on Calyxt in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Calyxt currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.90.

About Calyxt

Calyxt, Inc is technology company, which engages in delivering plant-based solutions. Its products include high oleic soybean oil, high fiber wheat, high oleic soybean meal, and low lignin alfalfa. The company was founded by Daniel F. Voytas and André Choulika on January 8, 2010 and is headquartered in Roseville, MN.

