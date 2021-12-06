Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Takes $120,000 Position in Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 14,849 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 18.6% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 21,111 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 3,304 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics in the second quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics in the second quarter valued at approximately $217,000. 67.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AXDX stock opened at $4.97 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.64. Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.71 and a 1-year high of $15.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $305.65 million, a PE ratio of -3.98 and a beta of 1.79.

Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $3.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.33) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jack W. Schuler bought 116,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.20 per share, for a total transaction of $605,508.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Hany Massarany acquired 10,000 shares of Accelerate Diagnostics stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.30 per share, for a total transaction of $53,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 1,153,797 shares of company stock worth $5,808,950 in the last ninety days. 45.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Accelerate Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th.

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc is an in vitro diagnostics company, which engages in the provision of solutions that improve patient outcomes and lower healthcare costs through the rapid diagnosis of serious infections. It also focuses on developing and commercializing innovative instrumentation for the rapid identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of infectious pathogens.

