Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:LVHD) Stock Position Raised by Citadel Advisors LLC

Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:LVHD) by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,525 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,110 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.23% of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF worth $1,697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,070,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,051,000 after acquiring an additional 23,749 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 342,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,500,000 after acquiring an additional 11,522 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $11,856,000. XML Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 253,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,243,000 after acquiring an additional 6,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 60,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,222,000 after acquiring an additional 16,000 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF stock opened at $37.55 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.14. Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $31.74 and a 12 month high of $38.25.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were given a $0.231 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%.

