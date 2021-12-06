Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) Shares Purchased by Citadel Advisors LLC

Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) by 67.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,480 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Columbus McKinnon were worth $1,740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Columbus McKinnon by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 0.3% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 90,549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,368,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 2.1% during the second quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 22,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 17.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 8.3% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCO opened at $44.57 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.58. Columbus McKinnon Co. has a 52-week low of $37.34 and a 52-week high of $57.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.16.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $223.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.41 million. Columbus McKinnon had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 3.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Columbus McKinnon Co. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Columbus McKinnon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.09%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CMCO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Columbus McKinnon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Columbus McKinnon currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.60.

In related news, VP Kurt F. Wozniak sold 16,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.01, for a total transaction of $852,443.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Mark R. Paradowski sold 7,537 shares of Columbus McKinnon stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total transaction of $400,968.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,534 shares of company stock worth $1,656,888. Corporate insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

Columbus McKinnon Profile

Columbus McKinnon Corp. engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of material handling products and systems. Its products include hoists, chain and rigging tools, digital power control and delivery systems, actuators and rotary unions, industrial cranes, and elevator application drive systems which are distributed through STAHL, Herc-Alloy, Magnetek, Duff-Norton, Pfaff, and other brands.

