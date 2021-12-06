Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) CFO Sells $535,600.00 in Stock

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) CFO Bruce N. Jacobs sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.56, for a total value of $535,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock opened at $53.15 on Monday. Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $29.93 and a one year high of $91.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.12 and its 200 day moving average is $55.69. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.45 and a beta of 1.30.
Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.19). Kymera Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 24.30% and a negative net margin of 112.31%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several analysts have commented on KYMR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kymera Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Brookline Capital Acquisition initiated coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley initiated coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Kymera Therapeutics from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.88.
About Kymera Therapeutics
Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; and STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases.
