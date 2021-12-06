Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST) Major Shareholder Sells $454,112.14 in Stock

Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST) major shareholder Krishna Kantheti sold 68,597 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.62, for a total value of $454,112.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Krishna Kantheti also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Ouster alerts:

On Friday, December 3rd, Krishna Kantheti sold 89,661 shares of Ouster stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.27, for a total transaction of $562,174.47.

NYSE:OUST opened at $6.28 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.12. Ouster, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.97 and a 12 month high of $17.73.

Ouster (NYSE:OUST) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.76 million during the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Ouster in the second quarter valued at $98,779,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Ouster in the second quarter valued at $29,457,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Ouster by 5.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 859,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,289,000 after acquiring an additional 43,789 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Ouster in the second quarter valued at $9,521,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in Ouster in the second quarter valued at $7,198,000. 21.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on OUST. Citigroup upped their price objective on Ouster from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Barclays began coverage on Ouster in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.20.

About Ouster

Ouster, Inc designs and manufactures digital lidar sensors for industrial automation, smart infrastructure, robotics, and automotive markets. Its product portfolio includes OS0, and ultra-wide view digital lidar; OS1, a mid-range digital lidar; OS2, a long-range digital lidar; and ES2 digital lidar. The company is based in San Francisco, California.

Read More: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Receive News & Ratings for Ouster Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ouster and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.