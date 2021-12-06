DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) Downgraded by Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler downgraded shares of DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have $200.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $330.00.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on DOCU. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $295.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $389.00 price objective (up previously from $386.00) on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $250.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of DocuSign from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $275.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $260.00.

DocuSign stock opened at $135.09 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $260.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $268.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. DocuSign has a 12 month low of $131.51 and a 12 month high of $314.76. The stock has a market cap of $26.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -232.91 and a beta of 0.94.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.12. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 5.72% and a negative return on equity of 8.94%. The business had revenue of $545.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $531.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.21) EPS. DocuSign’s revenue was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that DocuSign will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.52, for a total value of $3,181,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Cynthia Gaylor sold 5,983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.27, for a total transaction of $1,634,974.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,620 shares of company stock valued at $12,521,414 in the last ninety days. 3.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in DocuSign by 41.6% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,245,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,649,000 after buying an additional 659,014 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in DocuSign by 1.8% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 234,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,597,000 after buying an additional 4,037 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in DocuSign by 82.0% during the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 33,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,254,000 after buying an additional 14,917 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in DocuSign by 116.0% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 47,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,320,000 after buying an additional 25,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of DocuSign by 3.7% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 15,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,996,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. 75.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

