UBS Group Initiates Coverage on Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX)

UBS Group started coverage on shares of Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on SFIX. MKM Partners reduced their target price on Stitch Fix from $45.00 to $31.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Truist reduced their target price on Stitch Fix from $77.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Stitch Fix from $70.00 to $46.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Stitch Fix from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on Stitch Fix from $76.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $78.10.

Shares of NASDAQ SFIX opened at $23.17 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.55. Stitch Fix has a 1-year low of $22.09 and a 1-year high of $113.76. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of -231.68 and a beta of 1.81.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.31. Stitch Fix had a negative return on equity of 2.03% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. The firm had revenue of $571.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $548.01 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.44) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Stitch Fix will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

In other Stitch Fix news, COO Mike C. Smith sold 20,000 shares of Stitch Fix stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.73, for a total value of $814,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Katrina Lake sold 38,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.43, for a total value of $1,322,421.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 265,211 shares of company stock valued at $8,889,394. 45.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Working Capital Advisors UK Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Working Capital Advisors UK Ltd. now owns 6,139,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336,989 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,008,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,298,000 after purchasing an additional 508,853 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,997,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,670,000 after purchasing an additional 331,758 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,390,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,554 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Stitch Fix by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,816,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,411,000 after acquiring an additional 924,886 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.37% of the company’s stock.

Stitch Fix Company Profile

Stitch Fix, Inc is an online personal styling service that delivers personalized fixes of apparel and accessories to men, women and kids. The company was founded by Katrina Lake and Erin Morrison Flynn in February 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

