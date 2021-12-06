Bank of America Corp DE Has $2.69 Million Stake in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK)

Bank of America Corp DE lowered its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) by 61.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,250 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 55,723 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.11% of Gibraltar Industries worth $2,690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROCK. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 91.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,157 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after purchasing an additional 21,582 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Gibraltar Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Gibraltar Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,778,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 22,572 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 51,933 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,963,000 after purchasing an additional 2,710 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 1st.

Gibraltar Industries stock opened at $69.03 on Monday. Gibraltar Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.28 and a 52 week high of $103.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $72.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.45 and a beta of 1.02.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $369.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $376.93 million. Gibraltar Industries had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 4.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Gibraltar Industries, Inc. will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

In other Gibraltar Industries news, COO Patrick Burns sold 3,179 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.84, for a total transaction of $222,021.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Linda Kristine Myers bought 530 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $75.72 per share, for a total transaction of $40,131.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Gibraltar Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products and services for the renewable energy, conservation, residential, and infrastructure markets. It operates through the following segments: Residential Products, Infrastructure Products, and Renewable Energy and Conservation.

