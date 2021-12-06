Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE) Shares Sold by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE lowered its stake in Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE) by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 273,362 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 147,820 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Sorrento Therapeutics were worth $2,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SRNE. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Sorrento Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Sorrento Therapeutics by 59.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,342 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,982 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sorrento Therapeutics by 80.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 6,660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,960 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A lifted its holdings in Sorrento Therapeutics by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 7,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capula Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Sorrento Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $111,000. 25.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SRNE. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sorrento Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th.

In other Sorrento Therapeutics news, Director Kim Janda sold 42,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.02, for a total transaction of $339,703.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SRNE stock opened at $4.95 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $4.92 and a one year high of $17.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of -4.02 and a beta of 2.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.83.

Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.19). Sorrento Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 692.36% and a negative return on equity of 166.48%. The firm had revenue of $12.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.21 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sorrento Therapeutics

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc engages in the research, development and manufacture of biopharmaceutical products. It focuses on therapies to treat specific stages in the evolution of cancer, from elimination, to equilibrium and escape which include biosimilars, immuno-oncology antibodies, cellular therapy, cell internalizing antibodies, and antibody drug conjugates.

