D and Z Media Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:DNZ) Stock Holdings Boosted by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of D and Z Media Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:DNZ) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 269,910 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,544 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.75% of D and Z Media Acquisition worth $2,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

D and Z Media Acquisition stock opened at $9.74 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.73. D and Z Media Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $10.84.

D and Z Media Acquisition Company Profile

D and Z Media Acquisition Corp., a blank check company, focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, and reorganization/other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia.

