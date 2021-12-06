Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC) Shares Sold by Citadel Advisors LLC

Citadel Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC) by 38.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,558 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 19,971 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Stewart Information Services were worth $1,845,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in Stewart Information Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Stewart Information Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Stewart Information Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $207,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Stewart Information Services by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,811 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Stewart Information Services by 5,503.3% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,780 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 6,659 shares during the last quarter. 91.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Stewart Information Services alerts:

In other news, Director Matthew Morris sold 1,060 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $82,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 6,507 shares of company stock valued at $511,660 over the last three months. 1.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on STC. TD Securities started coverage on shares of Stewart Information Services in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stewart Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.

STC stock opened at $73.38 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Stewart Information Services Co. has a one year low of $44.40 and a one year high of $80.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $69.93.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.75. Stewart Information Services had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 25.43%. The company had revenue of $836.73 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Stewart Information Services Co. will post 9.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.18%. This is a positive change from Stewart Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Stewart Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is 12.01%.

About Stewart Information Services

Stewart Information Services Corp. is a real estate services company, which engages in the provision of title insurance and settlement-related services. It operates through the Title Insurance and Related Services, and Ancillary Services and Corporate segments. The Title Insurance and Related Services segment comprises of searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC).

Receive News & Ratings for Stewart Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stewart Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.