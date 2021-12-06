Citadel Advisors LLC Has $1.78 Million Holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NASDAQ:PNQI)

Citadel Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NASDAQ:PNQI) by 16.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,923 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,318 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.16% of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF worth $1,777,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PNQI. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF during the first quarter worth $103,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 64,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,846,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 6.6% in the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 4,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network increased its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 7.0% during the second quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 1,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 17.2% during the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ PNQI opened at $212.01 on Monday. Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF has a one year low of $208.98 and a one year high of $264.71. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $241.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $246.62.

Featured Story: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.