Bank of America Corp DE Has $2.78 Million Stock Holdings in Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS)

Bank of America Corp DE lessened its holdings in Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS) by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,290 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,916 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.48% of Cass Information Systems worth $2,783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Cass Information Systems by 4.7% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 18,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Cass Information Systems by 6.6% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,468 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Cass Information Systems in the second quarter worth about $606,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Cass Information Systems by 41.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 2,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Cass Information Systems during the second quarter worth about $87,000. 61.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Cass Information Systems stock opened at $41.47 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $580.99 million, a PE ratio of 21.94 and a beta of 0.76. Cass Information Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.66 and a 1-year high of $48.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.07.

Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The business services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $38.67 million for the quarter. Cass Information Systems had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 10.62%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. This is a boost from Cass Information Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Cass Information Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.26%.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Cass Information Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th.

Cass Information Systems, Inc engages in provision of integrated information and payment management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Information Services; Banking Services; and Corporate, Eliminations, and Other. The Information Services segment offers transportation, energy, telecommunication, and environmental invoice processing and payment services to large corporations.

