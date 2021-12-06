Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC) Shares Purchased by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC) by 6.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 64,041 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 4,153 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Willis Lease Finance were worth $2,745,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Willis Lease Finance during the 1st quarter worth $258,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Willis Lease Finance during the 1st quarter worth $467,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Willis Lease Finance in the 1st quarter worth $224,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 88,117 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,776,000 after acquiring an additional 2,660 shares during the period. Finally, Latash Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Willis Lease Finance in the 2nd quarter worth $1,072,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

WLFC stock opened at $36.00 on Monday. Willis Lease Finance Co. has a one year low of $26.32 and a one year high of $47.78. The firm has a market cap of $218.74 million, a PE ratio of -46.15 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.89, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.34.

Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ:WLFC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter. Willis Lease Finance had a negative net margin of 0.49% and a negative return on equity of 0.35%. The company had revenue of $70.79 million during the quarter.

In other news, SVP Austin Chandler Willis sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.28, for a total value of $95,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 52.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Willis Lease Finance Corp. engages in the provision of commercial aircraft and aircraft engines services. It operates through the Leasing and Related Operations, and Spare Parts Sales segments. The Leasing and Related Operations segment leases aircraft engines and aircraft and provides related services to a diversified group of commercial aircraft operators and maintenance, repair, and overhaul organizations.

