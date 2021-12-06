Bank of America Corp DE Has $2.90 Million Position in Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR)

Bank of America Corp DE reduced its stake in Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR) by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 85,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,636 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.13% of Tootsie Roll Industries worth $2,897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TR. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Skylands Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries in the second quarter valued at about $63,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 44.3% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its stake in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 15.8% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 3,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries in the second quarter valued at about $288,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.36% of the company’s stock.

TR stock opened at $32.76 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.72. Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.16 and a 52 week high of $58.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.67 and a beta of -0.07.

Tootsie Roll Industries (NYSE:TR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $183.09 million for the quarter. Tootsie Roll Industries had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 7.95%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 8th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. Tootsie Roll Industries’s payout ratio is 40.30%.

Tootsie Roll Industries Profile

Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products. Its brands include tootsie roll, tootsie pop, charms blow pop, andes mints, sugar daddy, charleston chew, dubble bubble, razzles, caramel apple pop, junior mints, cella’s chocolate-covered cherries, and nik-L-nip.

