COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS) Shares Acquired by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS) by 3,608.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 74,399 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,393 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in COMPASS Pathways were worth $2,838,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 83.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 320.0% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of COMPASS Pathways during the second quarter worth about $95,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of COMPASS Pathways during the second quarter worth about $133,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of COMPASS Pathways during the second quarter worth about $169,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CMPS opened at $29.60 on Monday. COMPASS Pathways plc has a 52 week low of $28.56 and a 52 week high of $61.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.51 and a beta of 4.04.

COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.11. Research analysts forecast that COMPASS Pathways plc will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CMPS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Roth Capital lifted their target price on COMPASS Pathways from $79.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of COMPASS Pathways from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of COMPASS Pathways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of COMPASS Pathways from $71.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.50.

COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin formulation that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat patients with treatment-resistant depression. The company was formerly known as COMPASS Rx Limited and changed its name to COMPASS Pathways plc in August 2020.

