Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) & Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) Critical Analysis

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) and Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

Twist Bioscience has a beta of 0.75, meaning that its share price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cidara Therapeutics has a beta of 1.11, meaning that its share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Twist Bioscience and Cidara Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Twist Bioscience -106.59% -24.59% -21.62% Cidara Therapeutics -106.76% -722.37% -85.70%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

96.1% of Twist Bioscience shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.4% of Cidara Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.0% of Twist Bioscience shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.0% of Cidara Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Twist Bioscience and Cidara Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Twist Bioscience 1 1 3 0 2.40 Cidara Therapeutics 0 0 2 1 3.33

Twist Bioscience presently has a consensus target price of $118.25, indicating a potential upside of 45.74%. Cidara Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $6.75, indicating a potential upside of 344.08%. Given Cidara Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Cidara Therapeutics is more favorable than Twist Bioscience.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Twist Bioscience and Cidara Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Twist Bioscience $90.10 million 44.70 -$139.93 million ($2.86) -28.37 Cidara Therapeutics $12.07 million 8.40 -$72.11 million ($1.07) -1.42

Cidara Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Twist Bioscience. Twist Bioscience is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cidara Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Cidara Therapeutics beats Twist Bioscience on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Twist Bioscience Company Profile

Twist Bioscience Corp. develops proprietary semiconductor-based synthetic DNA manufacturing process. It produces synthetic biology tools such as genes, oligo pools, variant libraries, DNA data storage and NGS. The firm also produces agriculture production as well as new applications such as in vivo diagnostics, biodetection and data storage. The company was founded by William Marine Banyai, Emily Marine Leproust and Bill James Peck in February 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Cidara Therapeutics Company Profile

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel anti-infectives. Its product pipeline includes Rezafungin and Cloudbreak. The company was founded by Kevin M. Forrest, Kevin J. Judice, and H. Shaw Warren in December 2012 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

