Royal Bank of Canada Purchases 2,100 Shares of Strattec Security Co. (NASDAQ:STRT)

Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Strattec Security Co. (NASDAQ:STRT) by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,830 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.33% of Strattec Security worth $570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Strattec Security during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Strattec Security by 61.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,069 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Strattec Security during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $252,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Strattec Security during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $650,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Strattec Security by 90.5% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 22,751 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 10,808 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.05% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Strattec Security from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 11th.

STRT stock opened at $36.47 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.68. The company has a market capitalization of $144.20 million, a P/E ratio of 9.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Strattec Security Co. has a 12 month low of $31.89 and a 12 month high of $67.28.

Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The auto parts company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.67). Strattec Security had a return on equity of 7.00% and a net margin of 3.18%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Strattec Security Co. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Strattec Security news, CFO Patrick J. Hansen sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Patrick J. Hansen sold 776 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.75, for a total transaction of $33,174.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

STRATTEC Security Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and market of automotive access control products. Its products include mechanical and electronically enhanced locks and keys; steering column and instrument panel ignition lock housings; latches; power sliding side doors; power lift gates; power deck lids; and door handles.

