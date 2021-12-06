Royal Bank of Canada Acquires 397 Shares of Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NTG)

Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NTG) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,541 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 397 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund were worth $525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,200 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund in the second quarter valued at about $227,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its position in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund by 2.9% in the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 18,548 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund in the second quarter valued at about $685,000. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its position in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund by 175.5% in the second quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 32,603 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 20,771 shares during the last quarter.

Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund stock opened at $29.33 on Monday. Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.27 and a 12 month high of $33.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.09.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. This is an increase from Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.77%.

About Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund

Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. The firm engages in the natural gas infrastructure master limited partnerships. It also owns and operates a network of pipeline and energy-related logistical infrastructure assets with an emphasis on those that transport, gather, process, and store natural gas and natural gas liquids.

