Royal Bank of Canada Sells 56,341 Shares of ProShares Ultra MidCap400 (NYSEARCA:MVV)

Royal Bank of Canada lowered its stake in ProShares Ultra MidCap400 (NYSEARCA:MVV) by 87.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,341 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.32% of ProShares Ultra MidCap400 worth $533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in ProShares Ultra MidCap400 in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra MidCap400 during the 2nd quarter valued at about $101,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra MidCap400 during the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in shares of ProShares Ultra MidCap400 by 106.4% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 28,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after acquiring an additional 14,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra MidCap400 during the 2nd quarter valued at about $240,000.

Shares of MVV opened at $63.97 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $68.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.76. ProShares Ultra MidCap400 has a 12-month low of $44.08 and a 12-month high of $75.18.

ProShares Ultra MidCap400 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index (the Index). The Index is a measure of mid-size company United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index of 400 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

