Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Stake in Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH)

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH) by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,699 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.06% of Arch Resources worth $552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its stake in shares of Arch Resources by 59.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 39,582 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,255,000 after purchasing an additional 14,714 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Arch Resources by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 998,298 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $56,882,000 after buying an additional 11,111 shares in the last quarter. Diametric Capital LP increased its stake in Arch Resources by 425.9% in the 2nd quarter. Diametric Capital LP now owns 30,924 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,762,000 after buying an additional 25,044 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Arch Resources in the 2nd quarter worth $573,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Arch Resources by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 334,851 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $19,080,000 after buying an additional 17,417 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Arch Resources stock opened at $82.12 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.31 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $88.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Arch Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.56 and a twelve month high of $105.58.

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The energy company reported $4.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.64 by ($0.72). The firm had revenue of $594.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $509.87 million. Arch Resources had a net margin of 1.84% and a return on equity of 24.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.87) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Arch Resources, Inc. will post 20.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Arch Resources’s payout ratio is 99.01%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ARCH. B. Riley increased their price target on Arch Resources from $87.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. TheStreet upgraded Arch Resources from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Arch Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th.

In related news, VP John A. Ziegler sold 758 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.47, for a total value of $73,124.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul T. Demzik sold 709 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.47, for a total transaction of $68,397.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,722 shares of company stock valued at $166,121. Company insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Arch Resources Company Profile

Arch Resources, Inc engages in the production and distribution of thermal coal. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin, Metallurgical and Other Thermal. The Powder River Basin segment contains thermal operations in Wyoming. The Metallurgical segment contains metallurgical operations in West Virginia.

