Analysts Anticipate Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $13.99 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) will post sales of $13.99 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Fate Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $30.00 million and the lowest is $5.00 million. Fate Therapeutics reported sales of $15.90 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fate Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $50.64 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $39.00 million to $68.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $51.13 million, with estimates ranging from $15.00 million to $88.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Fate Therapeutics.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $14.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.67 million. Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 359.66% and a negative return on equity of 28.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 88.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.36) EPS.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FATE. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $118.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Fate Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $87.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Roth Capital reduced their target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $90.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fate Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.25.

FATE stock opened at $48.00 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.64 and a beta of 1.46. Fate Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $47.01 and a 1 year high of $121.16.

In other Fate Therapeutics news, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.27, for a total transaction of $1,085,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Edward J. Dulac III sold 19,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.53, for a total transaction of $1,216,833.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 119,460 shares of company stock worth $7,050,334. 18.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 4.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 343,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,349,000 after purchasing an additional 15,842 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 154.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 32,068 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,901,000 after buying an additional 19,442 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 1,415.5% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 97,874 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,801,000 after buying an additional 91,416 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 136.4% in the third quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 34,427 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,040,000 after buying an additional 19,861 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 2.2% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 299,542 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,754,000 after buying an additional 6,467 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.31% of the company’s stock.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorder. Its pipeline of products includes immuno-ocology candidates and immuno-regulation candidates. The company was founded by Philip Beachy, Sheng Ding, Rudolf Jaenisch, Randall T. Moon, Michael Rudnicki, David Scadden, Leonard Zon, Alexander Rives, Scott Wolchko, and John D.

