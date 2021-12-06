Royal Bank of Canada Decreases Holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ)

Royal Bank of Canada trimmed its stake in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ) by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 15,849 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN were worth $563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMJ. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 520.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 127,312 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after buying an additional 106,802 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN in the second quarter valued at about $299,000. MAI Capital Management raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 0.6% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 388,084 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,626,000 after buying an additional 2,248 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN in the second quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 4.5% in the second quarter. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. now owns 14,970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN stock opened at $17.31 on Monday. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN has a 12-month low of $13.66 and a 12-month high of $21.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.62.

In other JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN news, insider Robin Leopold sold 1,238 shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.41, for a total transaction of $201,063.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Lori A. Beer sold 5,210 shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.22, for a total transaction of $892,056.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,993 shares of company stock valued at $2,346,584.

