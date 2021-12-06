Short Interest in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) Grows By 18.1%

Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700,000 shares, a growth of 18.1% from the October 31st total of 1,440,000 shares. Currently, 4.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 401,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.2 days.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FRPT shares. Truist raised shares of Freshpet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $175.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $123.00 to $120.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Freshpet from $154.00 to $121.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of Freshpet in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $229.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.14.

In other news, EVP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 2,500 shares of Freshpet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total transaction of $337,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 83,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,331,195.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Walter N. George bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $107.96 per share, for a total transaction of $107,960.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 7,819 shares of company stock worth $858,036 and sold 10,489 shares worth $1,473,222. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Freshpet by 122.4% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in Freshpet by 75.0% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Freshpet in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Freshpet by 306.4% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 953 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in Freshpet by 245.5% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

FRPT opened at $102.29 on Monday. Freshpet has a one year low of $101.29 and a one year high of $186.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -182.66 and a beta of 0.68.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.12). Freshpet had a negative net margin of 6.02% and a negative return on equity of 3.71%. The company had revenue of $107.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.31 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. Freshpet’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Freshpet will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Freshpet, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of pet food and pet treats for dogs and cats. Its products are sold throughout the United States and in Canada under the Freshpet Select, Vital and Nature’s Fresh brands. Its products include deli fresh grain free chicken recipe for dogs; dog joy turkey and apple bites treats for dogs; nature’s fresh grain free chicken recipe for cats; and vital grain free chicken and ocean whitefish recipe for cats.

