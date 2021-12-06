Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.61 Billion

Brokerages expect Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) to post sales of $3.61 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Quanta Services’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.21 billion and the highest is $3.74 billion. Quanta Services posted sales of $2.91 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 24.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Quanta Services will report full year sales of $12.68 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $12.36 billion to $12.80 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $15.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.20 billion to $16.10 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Quanta Services.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.12. Quanta Services had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have commented on PWR shares. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $115.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $107.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Quanta Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.73.

In other news, Director Bernard Fried sold 10,000 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total transaction of $1,157,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,016,598.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider James Redgie Probst sold 16,100 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.10, for a total transaction of $1,965,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PWR. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Quanta Services in the second quarter worth $25,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Quanta Services by 78.2% in the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 221 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Quanta Services by 126.6% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 358 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in Quanta Services in the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Motco bought a new stake in Quanta Services in the third quarter worth $37,000. 88.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quanta Services stock opened at $112.61 on Monday. Quanta Services has a 52 week low of $66.75 and a 52 week high of $124.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $116.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $16.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.56 and a beta of 1.17.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. This is an increase from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 3rd. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.30%.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. The firm operates through the Electric Power Infrastructure Services, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions segment.

