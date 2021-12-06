Short Interest in Check-Cap Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHEK) Grows By 18.5%

Check-Cap Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHEK) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,860,000 shares, an increase of 18.5% from the October 31st total of 5,790,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,470,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.7 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CHEK. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Check-Cap in the second quarter valued at $3,346,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Check-Cap in the second quarter valued at $630,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Check-Cap in the first quarter valued at about $244,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Check-Cap by 784.5% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 89,329 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 79,230 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Check-Cap by 5,112.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 52,124 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 51,124 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CHEK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Check-Cap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Check-Cap in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHEK opened at $0.73 on Monday. Check-Cap has a 52 week low of $0.31 and a 52 week high of $4.49. The company has a market capitalization of $70.13 million, a PE ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.12.

Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Check-Cap will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

About Check-Cap

Check-Cap Ltd. is a clinical stage medical diagnostics company, which engages in the development of ingestible imaging capsule system for colorectal cancer screening. Its patented technology, C-Scan, is a patient-friendly preparation-free test designed to detect polyps before they may transform into cancer.

